BOSTON — Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime on Wednesday as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an NHL exhibition games.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the June draft.

Gustav Nyquist, a former UMaine player, and Dennis Cholowski also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots.

David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves.

The Bruins conclude their exhibition season Saturday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston opens the regular season Wednesday night at Washington against the Capitals.

NOTES

DUCKS: Corey Perry is likely to be out for five months after significantly injuring his right knee during warm-ups for a preseason game.

The 2011 NHL Most Valuable Player had surgery Wednesday, Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Recovery time is typically at least 20 weeks, guaranteeing Perry will miss the bulk of a regular season for the first time in his career.

Perry, 33, tore his meniscus and injured a knee ligament during warm-ups at Honda Center on Monday night for a preseason game against Arizona.

Perry scored 50 goals during his MVP season, and he has scored at least 25 goals in eight of his 13 seasons in a career spent entirely in Anaheim.

BLUE JACKETS: Defenseman Seth Jones will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury.

Jones, 23, sprained his knee during the second period of Tuesday night’s preseason game against Buffalo.

CAPITALS: Coach Todd Reirden said the team will “continue to evaluate” defenseman Michal Kempny after he suffered what the team is calling an “upper-body” injury. Kempny is believed to have a concussion.

Share

< Previous

Next >