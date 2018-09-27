Calls to a sexual assault response helplines in Maine leapt on Thursday as Christine Blasey Ford told a Senate committee that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“People are calling, hopefully knowing we’re a place without judgment and without shame,” said Melanie Sachs, executive director of Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine, which runs the helpline. “Those are some of the main reasons people do not report.”

How to get help If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-871-7741. To learn more about sexual violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website.

The surge in calls statewide mirrors a national trend, said Sara McGovern, the press secretary for RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

“Since Dr. Ford has come forward with her allegations, we have seen a 45.6 percent uptick compared to the same time period in 2017,” McGovern said in an email Thursday night.

Sachs said calls to the helpline have been growing for about a year, and she attributes the increase to the #MeToo movement in which women have reported sexual assaults by powerful men, such as movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, or scandals over child sexual abuse by Catholic priests. Media coverage of those reports, along with Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh, tend to lead to more calls, she said.

She said the helpline fielded about 1,000 calls in the last year.

On Thursday “we’ve been quite busy,” Sachs said.

“Unfortunately, there’s lots of incidents of sexual assault coming through in the last year and that can be very hard for survivors,” Sachs said. “People are reflecting on what’s going on. It calls up so many emotions when they see anything like this.”

McGovern echoed those observations.

“We often see an uptick (in calls) when sexual assault is in the news,” McGovern said. “For example, last weekend, from Friday to Sunday (when the Senate Judiciary Committee was negotiating when Ford and Kavanaugh would testify) we saw a 57 percent increase compared to an average Friday to Sunday.

Sachs said victims of sexual assault are encouraged to call the Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine helpline “if they want to talk about an incident 36 years ago or today.”

Sachs said she and others who take the calls at 800-871-7741 tend to follow the lead of the caller. If they’d like to report the assault, she said, SARS will offer to have someone accompany them to police. If they’d like counseling, they can recommend someone. Or if they’d just like to talk about the incident, they’ll do that.

“We provide support,” whatever form that takes, Sachs said, and act as advocates for those who call the helpline.

Public attention on incidents of sexual violence can bring up trauma that’s been buried deeply, she said.

“People don’t forget and it does have an impact,” Sachs said.

But if that leads people to reach out for help, that’s a positive outcome, she said.

“I have been doing this for over two decades and I am in awe of the resilience of survivors,” Sachs said. “They have done the best they can to integrate this violence and continue to live and survive, its amazing.”

The calls, however, meant that Sachs was unable to watch Ford’s testimony herself.

“I’m taping it,” she said, but she knew what she would see and hear when she watches it.

“I have a caseload of survivors like Dr. Ford,” she said. “A lot of eerily similar and heartbreaking stories.”

That element of Ford’s testimony resonated with numerous Mainers who watched or listened to the proceedings on laptops, cellphones, television and radio.

Corey Wilson, an Augusta city councilor and former Republican state legislator, said Ford’s testimony seemed credible to him, especially because she communicated her concerns well before the nomination hearings, both to her congressional representative and to her therapist.

He said before hearing Ford’s testimony Thursday, he suspected she could have been a Democratic operative of some kind; but hearing her speak changed his view to believe Ford shows credibility and she believes what she said happened to her.

“Prior to her testimony, I was far more skeptical,” Wilson said. “I think the fact she had spoken with her therapist well in advance of any nomination or hearings, and that she had reached out to her own congressperson prior to any nomination hearing, I think those two things support that she has significant concerns for Judge Kavanaugh serving.

Wilson said even though Ford did show credibility in her testimony, it is still possible that what she believes happened to her did not actually occur.

If he were in Kavanaugh’s position, Wilson said, he would want Ford’s claims investigated.

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, said she watched parts of the proceedings while having an early lunch and said Ford presented as an intelligent, competent and credible woman.

“I was struck by her most vivid memory: the laughter of her attackers,” said Maloney, a Democrat. “Victims who talk to me about their assaults often hold on to a single detail. Her memory of the laughter was chilling and compelling.”

She said there should be a full investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Yes, three women have come forward,” Maloney said. “It is inadequate to hear from only one. It is also unacceptable to not hear from a key witness like Mr. (Mark) Judge. I see no harm in a full investigation. I see a lot of harm in refusing an investigation. The country needs a neutral fact-finder to determine what is the truth.”

Cara Courchesne, communications director for the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, had a day off but took her daughter to daycare so she could take the time to watch the hearings.

“I think Dr. Ford looks exactly like and seems exactly like a text-book credible victim,” Courchesne said. “She is obviously terrified. She’s clearly experienced a lot from this ordeal and it’s really hard to watch.”

Courchesne issued a press release from the coalition last week voicing its support for Ford.

The University of Southern Maine, the University of New England and the Maine School of Law said they knew of no gatherings for students to watch the hearing in groups.

At Arabica’s location on Commercial Street, the volume of background chatter from people sipping on lattes and working on laptops audibly fell as Blasey began her testimony Tuesday morning.

Staff Writers Dennis Hoey and Penelope Overton contributed to this report.

