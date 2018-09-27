A Yarmouth woman who worked with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and wrote an opinion piece supporting his nomination declined to comment Thursday about his testimony and that of one of his accusers before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh cited Sarah Day during his opening statement to the committee, quoting from the Another View column she wrote for centralmaine.com as evidence of the efforts he has made to encourage and promote the careers of women. Contacted Thursday night, Day said she planned to issue a statement Friday.

Kavanaugh mentioned Day when he referenced the letter from 84 women who worked with him in the White House from 2001 to 2006 under President George W. Bush.

“Read the op-ed from Sarah Day from Yarmouth, Maine,” Kavanaugh told the committee. “She worked in Oval Office operations, outside of President Bush’s office. Here’s what she recently wrote in centralmaine.com, and today she stands by her comments.

“Quote, ‘Brett was an advocate for young women like me. He encouraged me to take on more responsibility and to feel confident in my role. In fact, during the 2004 Republican National Convention, Brett gave me the opportunity to help with the preparation and review of the president’s remarks, something I never would have had the chance to do if he had not included me.'”

Day, who lives in Yarmouth with her husband and two children, is vice chair of the Yarmouth School Committee. Approached outside the school committee meeting Thursday night, Day said she would issue a statement on Kavanaugh’s testimony and that of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on Friday.

Day’s original op-ed appeared on Sept. 10, two days before the accusations against Kavanaugh first began to circulate in the media. Ford wasn’t named as his accuser until Sept. 16.

