ORONO — Nicole Bailey chipped in a goal off a pass from Priscilla Domingo with 10 minutes remaining Thursday night as the University of Maine shut out New Hampshire 1-0 in women’s soccer.

Annalena Kriebisch made eight saves for the Black Bears (5-4-1, 1-1 America East).

UNH is 5-5-1, 1-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 6, WELLESLEY 0: Tala Glass and Kara Finnerty scored two goals apiece as the Polar Bears (7-1, 3-1 NESCAC) cruised to a 5-0 halftime lead over the Blue (3-5, 0-2) at Brunswick.

Emma Stevens and Manveer Sandhu also scored.

Bowdoin held a 28-4 shot advantage, and led 9-3 in penalty corners.

Stevens, Glass and Finnerty also had assists.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Emma Rutledge scored twice for St. Joseph’s (10-1) during their win over the Huskies (4-4) in Gorham.

Kara Kelly put the Monks ahead 1-0 in the 17th minute, redirecting a centering pass from Libby Pomerleau. Rutledge scored the first of her goals during the 27th minute and St. Joe’s took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Rutledge, controlling the ball out of the air on a rebounded save, made it 3-0 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Monks goalie Megan Baker made three saves.

Southern Maine’s McKenzie Cormier made nine saves before Lindsay Pych came in for the final 17:39 and did not face a shot.

FOOTBALL

TEXAS: Julius Whittier, the first African-American football letterman at the University of Texas whose family later sued the NCAA on behalf of college players who suffered brain injuries, has died.

The school announced his death Thursday, citing family. No cause of death or age was given.

Whittier was among the first black athletes to receive a scholarship to Texas. The Longhorns had the last all-white national championship team in 1969.

Whittier was an offensive tackle for the Longhorns from 1970-71 and moved to tight end as a senior in 1972.

He earned a law degree from Texas and became a prosecutor in Dallas. He was inducted into school’s Hall of Honor in 2013.

Whittier’s family sued the NCAA in 2014. The federal lawsuit seeks up to $50 million for players from 1960-2014 who did not play in the NFL. The case is still pending.

FLORIDA: Former Florida running back Adarius Lemons was charged with slamming his girlfriend into walls and choking her.

Lemons left the team after a loss to Kentucky this month.

He is charged with battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Alachua County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

UCF: Unbeaten and uninvited last year, UCF could still find its way into this year’s College Football Playoff.

That is, if the Knights keep winning.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said that the Knights – who have the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games – will once again get evaluated the same way as every other team does when the committee that will ultimately decide the four playoff-bound teams this season gathers to crunch numbers and pick a field.

UCF, ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, plays host to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

UCF then has seven consecutive American Athletic Conference games to end the regular season and could be favored in every one.

JURISPRUDENCE

EASTERN MICHIGAN: A federal judge has ordered a preliminary injunction to stop the school from cutting some sports programs.

U.S. District Judge George Steeh ruled that financial hardship is not a defense for a Title IX violation.

Two former EMU athletes filed a lawsuit earlier this year alleging that Title IX laws were violated when the school announced it would eliminate tennis, softball, men’s swimming and diving, and wrestling at the end of the spring season. The university said in March that the moves were made due to budget cuts.

A hearing to discuss implementation of the court order is scheduled on Oct. 23.

Eastern Michigan says it received the court ruling and will analyze its next steps.

