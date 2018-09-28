CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch felt like a kid again this week.

He spent two full days in a testing simulator, trying to figure out the best way to maneuver around the new “roval” course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a hybrid of a road course and oval that has NASCAR drivers staying up at night pondering how to conquer it – or at least how to avoid crashing as they try to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Busch may have found something in the testing that others are still trying to learn, beating out A.J. Allmendinger to take the pole for Sunday’s race in his No. 41 Ford.

“I turned 40 this year, and there I am on the simulator acting like it’s a video game,” Busch said with a laugh. “But you have to do those things.”

Busch the said key is to not “overdrive “in the next corner trying to pick up time lost in the previous corner.

“I think that’s an important fundamental aspect of going into a new style of track,” Busch said.

Busch called it “really special” to lead the field at the roval, earning his fourth pole of the season.

The roval is unlike anything used before in NASCAR – a 17-turn, 2.28-mile course that has a 35-foot change in elevation. It is going to require drivers to think outside the box, particularly those who enter the elimination race in need of a good showing to advance to the round of 12.

“This track is really slick and it’s challenging in a lot of areas,” said playoff contender Erik Jones, who qualified 12th.

Denny Hamlin, one of four drivers on the outside looking in at the top 12 and in need of a strong finish Sunday, was among the drivers who had problems adjusting to the new circuit. He wrecked in practice and qualifying and will start 27th.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. all failed to reach the final round of qualifying and will start outside the top 12.

“To figure this place out is a little tricky,” said Truex, who has already secured a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Brad Keselowski, who is one of the hottest drivers in the field coming into the race, also failed to reach the final round.

The front row consists of two drivers currently without rides next season.

Busch wasn’t retained by Stewart Haas Racing, and JTG Daugherty Racing announced Friday before the race that Ryan Preece would replace Allmendinger in the No. 47 Chevrolet next season.

“I’ve got nothing to lose, (because) I don’t have a job,” Allmendinger said.

• Daniel Hemric was promoted to a full-time Cup Series ride next season for Richard Childress Racing.

Hemric will replace Ryan Newman in the No. 31 Chevrolet. The team decided not to bring Newman back next season and will instead use Hemric, an Xfinity Series regular who is making his Cup Series debut Sunday. Newman will drive next season for Roush Fenway Racing.

