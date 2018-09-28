DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake joined other players Friday in complaining about the NFL’s officiating emphasis to discourage quarterback hits.

“It’s sad,” Wake said. “I don’t think it’s a secret that the league is concerned about player safety. It just depends on what players.”

Wake’s teammate, end William Hayes, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week and said his foot caught in the turf as he was trying to avoid landing on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr.

Wake said the league should acknowledge that when it comes to player safety, quarterbacks – including Ryan Tannehill of Miami – come first.

“Just tell me, ‘Listen, we’re going to protect quarterbacks differently,’ ” Wake said. “Just be blunt about it. Not ‘we care about your safety,’ because you don’t care about my safety. You care about some people’s safety. My knees mean just as much to my family, and my ability to play and provide just as Tannehill’s does. I can’t understand that his are more important than mine.”

• Tight end A.J. Derby and defensive end Andre Branch were ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England.

PACKERS: Receiver Randall Cobb was listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against Buffalo with a hamstring injury.

Cobb is second on the team with 17 catches for 194 yards and a score.

49ERS: San Francisco still isn’t certain about the availability of its top two running backs for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Matt Breida, among the NFL leaders in rushing, and Alfred Morris were limited in practice and are listed as questionable. That’s an obvious concern for an offense preparing for its first full game without franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Kansas City.

TITANS: Right tackle Jack Conklin is set to play Sunday for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January during a playoff loss to New England.

Conklin practiced fully this week as the Titans (2-1) prepare to meet Philadelphia (2-1).

STEELERS: It appears Pittsburgh will return the starting right side of its offensive line for a home divisional rivalry meeting Sunday night with Baltimore.

Starting right guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert practiced in full this week after missing the team’s first win Monday night at Tampa Bay because of injury.

WES HOPKINS, a 10-year safety with Philadelphia and 1985 All-Pro, died at age 57. No cause was given.

GIANTS: New York put Jonathan Stewart, its most experienced running back, on injured reserve.

