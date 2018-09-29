WORCESTER, Mass. — Maggie Redman deflected in a free hit by Abigail Staples three minutes into overtime to lift the University of Southern Maine field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Worcester State on Saturday.

Worcester State (4-5, 3-2 Little East Conference) took a 1-0 lead when Sophia Monopoli scored with an assist from Jess Wilding in the 11th minute. USM’s Samantha Ellis knocked in a pass from Redman to tie the game with less than two minutes to play in the first half.

USM (5-4, 3-1) took the only shot in overtime. Ellis carried the ball from midfield to the far side before drawing a foul. Staples took the free hit from outside the circle and Redman made a dive to get her stick on the ball, deflecting it high and to the far post for the game-winner.

Lindsay Pych had 11 saves for Southern Maine. Worcester State goalkeeper Jess Hopkins made two saves.

MIDDLEBURY 4, COLBY 1: Julia Richards scored the go-ahead goal at the 48:27 mark of the second half as the Panthers (9-0, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-4, 1-4) in Waterville.

Colby took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game when Merel van Gijzen scored unassisted, but Middlebury tied it early in the second half when Marissa Baker scored from Daniel Brown.

Richards scored her go-ahead goal 12 minutes later.

Erin Nicholas and Danielle Brown each added second-half goals.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Kayla Veilleux scored twice and the Monks (11-1, 4-0 GNAC) built a 4-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Chargers (6-4, 2-2) in Standish.

Alexandra Belaire, and Kara and Kayla Kelly also scored for St. Joseph’s.

Maddy Beaulieu finished with two assists.

TRINITY 4, BATES 0: Chandler Solimine scored three goals and Caroline Curtin finished with three assists as the Bantams (5-2) rolled past the Bobcats (2-6) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Adelae Durand stopped eight shots for Bates.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SALVE REGINA 1: Kendra MacDonald scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 22:41 into the first half, as the Nor’easters (7-4, 6-0 CCC) beat the Hawks (3-8, 1-6) in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Salve Regina took a 1-0 lead 1:22 into the game when Ashley Cody scored, but MacDonald tied the game 10 minutes later with an unassisted goal.

Liz Sargent finished with 10 saves for UNE.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 2, TRINITY 1: Peder Bakken scored the winning goal in the 109th minute to lift the Bobcats (5-2) past the Bantams (2-6) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bates took a 1-0 lead when Austin Sansone scored from Bakken and Antonio Heredia in the 38th minute.

Trinity tied it in the 59th minute on an unassisted goal from Alistair Matule.

MIDDLEBURY 1, COLBY 1: Cam Clouse scored the game-tying goal in the 56th minute from Lucas Pereira as the Mules (3-3-2, 1-2-2 NESCAC) battled to a double overtime draw against the Panthers (3-2-2, 2-2-1) in Waterville.

Middlebury took a 1-0 lead when Daniel O’Grady scored in the 22nd minute.

Dan Carlson finished with nine saves for Colby.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Darion Richeme broke a 1-1 tie in the 53rd minute, scoring from Chauncey Allers, as the Colonials (6-2-2, 1-1-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (2-7-1, 1-2) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Allers gave Western Connecticut a two-goal lead when he scored from Max Cano seven minutes later. Matthew Restrepo scored in the 89th minute to push the lead to 4-1.

Benjamin Musese scored in the 36th minute for the Huskies.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF R.I. 2, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 0: Takhy Aidara scored from Edmillo Goncalves, giving Rhode Island (3-2) a lead over the SeaWolves (4-4-2) 19 minutes into the game in South Portland.

Mouhamadou Diouf added a second-half goal for the Knights.

Camden Labrecque had seven saves for the SeaWolves, and Juan Gonzalez four for the Knights.

UNE 2, CURRY 0: Callum Heaslewood scored in the first half and Tanner Figueiredo scored in the second as the Nor’Easters (2-7, 1-2 CCC) beat the Colonels (6-5-1, 0-3) at Milton, Massachusetts.

Lee Esposito assisted on Figueiredo’s goal.

Nathan Delesdernier made four saves for UNE. Paul DeMaio stopped six shots in the loss.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 2, COMMUNITY COLLGE OF R.I. 0: Callie O’Brien scored twice within a four-minute span, giving the SeaWolves (8-0) a two-goal lead over Rhode Island (2-3) less than 15 minutes into their game in South Portland.

Jessica Haskell assisted on the second goal.

Dana Sirois made four saves for the SeaWolves. Madeline Brassard stopped 11 in net for the Knights.

TRINITY 2, BATES 1: Duun O’Hara’s goal in the 88th minute lifted the Bantams (3-4-1, 1-3 NESCAC) to a come-from-behind victory over the Bobcats (2-6, 0-6) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Riley Turcotte gave Bates a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the game. Trinity broke through in the 66th minute when Colleen Lux scored from Amelia Kroschwitz.

Trinity goalie Taylor O’Connor had six saves, with Katherine Nuckols making two for the Bobcats.

MIDDLEBURY 4, COLBY 1: Leah Salzman broke a 1-1 tie, scoring from Alex Barber in the 56th minute, and the Panthers (9-0, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-4, 1-4) in Waterville.

Colby took a 1-0 lead 4:20 into the game when Kara Wilson scored, but Sara DiCenso scored from Olivia Miller in the 29th minute to tie the game for Middlebury heading into halftime.

Salzman put in her go-ahead goal, and Eliza Robinson and Eliza Van Voorhis each added goals late in the game.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, CURRY 0: Katie Beaudoin scored twice and set up a third goal for UNE (4-4-1, 2-1 CCC) during a win over the Colonels (7-4-1, 0-1) in Milton, Massachusetts.

Kat Buscemi opened the scoring 4:32 into the second half, heading a cross from Beaudoin. Beaudoin added goals from Amanda Gagne and Avery Bond to up the lead to 3-0 before Curry added an own goal for the Nor’easters.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Alexandra DeLuca hit a one-timer to the near post on a cross from Lucy Daniels in the 107th minute, giving the Colonials (4-6, 3-1 LEC) a win over the Huskies (7-3, 1-2) in Gorham.

Southern Maine and Western Connecticut were locked in a scoreless draw deep into the second half. Allison Oakley finally scored for the Colonials during the 71st minute, redirecting a pass from Bailey McCollum. However, Ciera Berthiaume countered for the Huskies three minutes later.

Southern Maine goalie Taylor Canastra finished the game with 17 saves. Alexis Lainchbury had four saves for W.C.S.U.

SOFTBALL

NEW HAMPSHIRE T.I. SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE C.C.: Briana Connolly homered in both games for the Lynx (7-1) during a doubleheader sweep of Southern Maine C.C. (1-3) in Concord, New Hampshire, 7-4 and 11-3.

In the opener, Connolly slammed a three-run homer to left-center as the Lynx overcame a 4-3 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sara Ring had a two-run homer for the SeaWolves.

Connolly added a solo homer in the sixth inning of the second game. Ring drove in two runs for Southern Maine.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. SWEEP NEW HAMPSHIRE T.I.: Garrett Purrington drove in four runs as the Sea Wolves (6-1) swept a doubleheader against the Lynx in Concord, New Hampshire.

Purrington had three RBI in the first game, a 7-5 SMCC win. Dan Schesser had three RBI in the second game, which the Sea Wolves won, 15-6.

