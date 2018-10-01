NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Scott Hartnell has announced his retirement after playing 17 NHL seasons.

Hartnell posted news of his retirement to Twitter on Monday, just a few days before the regular season. The 36-year-old Hartnell was unsigned after spending last season in Nashville.

Known for his feisty attitude and the hashtag #HartnellDown that made light of how many times he fell to the ice, Hartnell put up 327 goals and 380 assists for 707 points in 1,249 regular-season games with the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

In a lengthy post, Hartnell said: “17 years in the NHL was the best job anyone could ask for.” The height of his career came in the 2010 Stanley Cup final with Philadelphia when he had nine points in a six-game series loss to Chicago.

STARS: Dallas acquired defenseman Connor Carrick from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a conditional draft pick next year.

Toronto sent Carrick to Dallas for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft. That will become a sixth-round selection if Carrick plays in 50 NHL games this season.

BLUES: St. Louis acquired defenseman Jakub Jerabek from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick.

The pick becomes a fifth-rounder in 2020 if Jerabek appears in 50 or more regular-season games for St. Louis this season. General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the trade on the eve of the deadline for NHL teams to set their opening night rosters.

SABRES: Buffalo forward Scott Wilson will miss 8 to 10 weeks after having surgery for a broken ankle.

Wilson was hurt in practice Monday. He played a dependable checking-line role and had six goals and 14 points in 49 games after the Sabres acquired him in a trade with Detroit in December.

DUCKS: Anaheim claimed left wing Pontus Aberg off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

Aberg had four goals and 12 assists while splitting last season between Nashville and Edmonton. The former second-round pick by the Predators has 18 points in 68 career NHL games, and the Swede played in six Stanley Cup final games for Nashville in 2017.

CANADIENS: Montreal named defenseman Shea Weber the 30th captain in franchise history.

The 33-year-old Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before he was traded to Montreal for P.K. Subban.

