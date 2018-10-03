The four candidates for governor are fielding questions on healthcare, Maine’s workforce, education and economic growth at a forum Wednesday morning in Portland.

As the candidates discussed education at the Portland Regional Chamber event, Republican Shawn Moody pushed backed against an ad campaign from the state teachers’ union criticizing him for saying that public schools are “overfunded.”

Moody said he thinks schools need to “be responsible and operate efficiently,” and that he wants students to have more choice in choosing the direction of their schooling.

“They need help and I’m coming to the rescue,” Moody said.

Independent Terry Hayes said investments in education should focus on teaching and learning. She said the social services schools provide should be delivered outside of school hours so that instructional time isn’t lost.

It’s only the second time that all four candidates — Democrat Janet Mills, Moody, Hayes and Alan Caron, another independent, have shared a stage. The candidates appeared together at a forum in Lewiston on September 10, hosted by the Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

The four are vying to replace Gov. Paul LePage, who is termed out of office.

There is no current, independent public polling data on the governor’s race, but a poll taken the first week of August found that Mills and Moody were in a statistical dead heat with 39 percent each, while Hayes and Caron trailed at 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively. The Suffolk University poll found a large percentage – 16 percent – said they were still undecided.

The four-way race is also being closely watched since LePage won both of his races with less than 50 percent. In his first win, independent candidate Eliot Cutler received 36 percent of the vote, and 8 percent in the second contest. Caron has pledged to decide in mid-October whether to stay in the race, and said he would withdraw if he did not think he could win.

At least another half-dozen gubernatorial forums and debates are planned before election day. Debates can play an outsized role in a state with a diverse political makeup: In Maine, 33 percent of voters are registered as Democrats, 27 percent as Republicans, 35 percent as unenrolled, 4 percent as Greens and 0.5 percent as Libertarians, according to the most recent data.

Financially, Mills has outraised Moody with $1.8 million to his $1.4 million – $500,000 of it his own money, according to campaign finance reports with the state ethics commission. Outside funding in the millions has also been heavily skewed toward Democrats.

This story will be updated.

