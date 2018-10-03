ISTANBUL

Journalist critical of prince disappears

A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper and his supporters said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety.

Jamal Khashoggi’s personal website bore a banner saying “Jamal has been arrested at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul!” without elaborating. A statement from Saudi Arabia later denied that and said Khashoggi left after visiting the consulate, though his fiancee waited outside for hours before calling for help.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

U.S. will ignore order to lift some sanctions

The United Nations’ top court on Wednesday ordered the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods and products and services linked to civil aviation safety.

The International Court of Justice’s ruling is legally binding, but the Trump administration said the U.S. was terminating a decades-old treaty that Iran used as the basis for its case.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would proceed with sanctions enforcement using existing sanctions.

– From news service reports

