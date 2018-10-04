NEW HIRES

Keller Williams hired Ruth Summers for its Northeast Commercial Brokers team. Summers has extensive knowledge from her time in the U.S. Navy Reserve, as director of admissions at Cheverus High School, and from numerous volunteer activities and leadership roles.

Perry, Fitts, Boulette, and Fitton CPAs in Bath and Oakland recently hired Anima Nikonthet as a senior accountant. Nikonthet, of Winslow, previously worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers in Boston. She is also the owner of Asian Café in Winslow.

Kate Lewis joined Maine Audubon as director of development. Lewis previously served as director of development for Greater Portland Landmarks. She also was a philanthropy consultant with Maine-based Demont Associates for 12 years.

Sebago Technics announced three new hires:

Andrew Strout joined as a project surveyor. Strout has experience in terrestrial LIDAR scanning and modeling and is a member of both MSLS and ACSM.

Bryan Walsh joined as a civil engineer. Walsh is experienced in stormwater analysis, environmental permitting and Civil 3D.

Henry Hess joined as a landscape designer. For the past five years, Hess has worked professionally in southern California on a variety of projects, including residential, recreational and commercial.

PROMOTIONS

Melanie LaMore Gagnon was named executive director of YWCA Central Maine.

LaMore Gagnon, of Auburn, most recently served as director of shelter and housing services at Safe Voices.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >