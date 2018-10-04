NEW YORK — The father of a top college basketball prospect has testified that his son was offered thousands of dollars to play at several major programs.

Brian Bowen Sr. testified Thursday at a federal trial in New York that aspiring agent Christian Dawkins told him he could get $50,000 for Brian Bowen Jr. to play at the University of Arizona, $150,000 to go to Oklahoma State or $80,000 to go to Creighton. He said there was interest from Oregon, but he didn’t recall a cash offer.

Bowen was testifying at the New York City trial of Dawkins and two other defendants accused of making secret payments to recruits’ families.

Prosecutors say Bowen’s son ended up signing with Louisville in the summer of 2017 after a deal was struck to pay the family $100,000. He never played for the Cardinals, however, and now plays professionally in Australia.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

HARTFORD 1, MAINE 0: Gabriela Gamory chipped in a goal off a pass from Kaila Lozada, and Maia Perez stopped six shots as the Hawks (10-1-2, 3-0-1 America East) edged the Black Bears (5-6-1, 1-3) in Orono.

Annalena Kriebisch made eight saves for Maine.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: C.J. Fuller, the former running back who was part of the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team died at age 22.

The school confirmed Fuller’s death, and Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said his thoughts were with Fuller’s family.

It was not immediately known how Fuller died. The Pickens County coroner said an autopsy will be recorded and the results will take six-to-eight weeks to get back.

Fuller played at Clemson from 2015-17 after redshirting his first season. He rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns.

He was on three straight Atlantic Coast Conference title teams that made the College Football Playoffs. He had a 30-yard TD catch in a 31-0 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. A week later, Fuller’s 20-yard kickoff return started Clemson’s winning drive in a 35-31 win over Alabama for the championship.

TEXAS TECH: Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from a hospital four days after sustaining a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia.

Bowman, who took over for injured starter McLane Carter in the season opener, was the nation’s leading passer going into the game.

WISCONSIN: Starting tight end Zander Neuville will likely miss the rest the season because of a left knee injury.

