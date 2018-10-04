BOSTON — Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he intends to re-sign with the Celtics next summer.

At a fan event at TD Garden on Thursday, Irving told the crowd, “If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here.”

Irving signed a five-year, $94 million deal with Cleveland prior to the 2015-16 season but asked for a trade last summer. He has a player option for next season and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Despite injuries to Irving and top free agent Gordon Hayward, the Celtics finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals in seven games. Irving had two surgeries to remove a tension wire and screws in his left knee, and missed all of the playoffs.

TIMBERWOLVES: As the trade discussions between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat have moved into a second week, ESPN is reporting the key pieces sought by Minnesota for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler are Miami forward Josh Richardson and center Bam Adebayo, as well as a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

The Heat have been reluctant to move Richardson, who is entering the first season of a four-year, $42 million extension. That total is less than Butler, 29, would earn in the final season of the five-year contract he is eligible for in free agency next summer.

Adebayo is on the rookie wage scale from his selection in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Kentucky.

A trade between the Timberwolves and Heat would have to be expanded if the Heat were to also meet the desire of the Timberwolves to unload the contract of power forward Gorgui Dieng, who has three seasons at $48 million remaining on his contract.

Share

< Previous

Next >