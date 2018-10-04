MEDIA

Dave Anderson, a genteel sports writer whose elegant, descriptive prose won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary as a columnist for The New York Times, died Thursday. He was 89.

He died at an assisted living facility in Cresskill, New Jersey, the Times said. He worked at the newspaper from 1966 to 2007.

An expert on baseball, the NFL, boxing and golf, Anderson wrote 21 books, received the 1994 Red Smith Award for outstanding contributions to sports journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and was inducted into the National Sports Writers and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 1990.

SOCCER

RONALDO: Cristiano Ronaldo faced growing heat Thursday from sponsors over a rape allegation in the United States after Nike and video game maker EA Sports expressed concern about the conduct of the soccer superstar, who has denied the accusations.

The five-time world player of the year, who was seen driving into the Juventus practice complex in the morning, received public backing from the Italian club, which said it would not judge him on the 2009 assault claim by a Nevada woman.

• Ronaldo was left off Portugal’s national team squad for a pair of upcoming matches.

Ronaldo was left off the squad for Portugal’s second game in the UEFA Nations League at Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match in Glasgow against Scotland three days later.

U.S. WOMEN: Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored two goals apiece to lead the United States past Mexico 6-0 in the group stage opener for both teams at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament at Cary, North Carolina.

The U.S. team scored five goals in the second half to extend its unbeaten streak to 22 matches.

GOLF

DUNHILL LINKS: Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from a poor start, including a wayward tee shot that struck a spectator on the head, to register a 2-under 70 and move within two strokes of the first-round lead at St. Andrews, Scotland.

Marcus Fraser of Australia and Matt Wallace of England shot 68s.

PGA: Phil Mickelson had six straight birdies and shot a 7-under 65 to pull within two strokes of leader Sepp Straka in the season-opening Safeway Open at Napa, California.

Straka birdied the final three holes for a 63

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Naomi Osaka maintained her strong form since winning the U.S. Open by reaching the quarterfinals by crushing Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-2 at Beijing.

Share

< Previous

Next >