A Scarborough police officer riding a department motorcycle was injured Friday when he rear-ended a pickup truck on Route 1.
Officer Michael Beeler was driving on Route 1 near Anjon’s restaurant around 10:30 a.m. when he hit a Ford pickup truck that had stopped to make a left turn, Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse said.
Beeler was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries that include a broken wrist and concussion. The occupants of the truck were not injured, Rouse said.
Route 1 was closed for about three hours while officers investigated the crash.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Cape Elizabeth defense stout against Gardiner
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's girls' roundup: Scarborough fends off Cheverus in soccer, 3-1
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's football roundup: Oxford Hills surprises Bonny Eagle
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Deering holds off South Portland, 13-7
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's boys' soccer roundup: South Portland shuts out Noble