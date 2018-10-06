DALLAS — Freshman Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give 19th-ranked Texas a 48-45 victory over No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas won after Kyler Murray rallied Oklahoma with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Sam Ehlinger ran for three touchdowns and threw for 314 yards with two scores for Texas (5-1, 3-0 Big 12), which has its first five-game winning streak since 2013. He converted a third-and-3 on Texas’ final drive with a 4-yard keeper, and his 8-yard draw to the middle of the field set up the winning kick.

(1) ALABAMA 65, ARKANSAS 31: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns and visiting Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern) ran its winning streak against Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) to 12.

(3) OHIO STATE 49, INDIANA 26: Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for a career-best 455 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) pulled away from the Hoosiers (4-2, 1-2) in the fourth quarter at Columbus, Ohio.

(4) CLEMSON 63, WAKE FOREST 3: Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and Clemson (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) ran for 471 yards in a rout of the Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-2) at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(22) FLORIDA 27, (5) LSU 19: Lamical Perine scored twice on short runs, including one after a trick play in the fourth quarter, and host Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) beat LSU.

Brad Stewart’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown essentially sealed the victory for the Gators.

(9) WEST VIRGINIA 38, KANSAS 22: Will Grier threw four touchdown passes and survived four turnovers as the host Mountaineers (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat Kansas (2-4, 0-3).

(15) MICHIGAN 42, MARYLAND 21: Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns as host Michigan (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) topped Maryland (3-2, 1-1).

(17) MIAMI 28, FLORIDA STATE 27: N’Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, and the Hurricanes (5-1, 2-0 ACC) pulled off their biggest comeback ever against Florida State (3-3, 1-3) by rallying from 20 points down at Miami Gardens, Florida. Brevin Jordan’s 41-yard touchdown grab with just under 12 minutes left put Miami ahead for good.

NORTHWESTERN 29, (20) MICHIGAN STATE 19: Clayton Thorson threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and Northwestern (2-3, 2-1, Big Ten) recovered from another second-half slip to win at Michigan State (3-2, 1-1).

(23) N.C. STATE 28, BOSTON COLLEGE 23: Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns and host North Carolina State (5-2, 2-0 ACC) held off the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) after squandering most of a big second-half lead.

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack, who led 28-3 on Finley’s scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 28, HOLY CROSS: Trevor Knight threw for four touchdowns and the Wildcats (1-4) picked up their first victory by beating Holy Cross (1-5) at Durham, New Hampshire.

Knight was 22 of 38 passing for 237 yards, moving the senior to No. 6 on the Wildcats’ all-time list at 5,533 yards passing.

ELON 27, JAMES MADISON 24: Davis Cheek connected with Avery Jones on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 to play and Elon (4-1, 2-0) upset FCS second-ranked James Madison (4-2, 2-1), ending the Dukes’ record 20-game Colonial Athletic Association winning streak.

RHODE ISLAND 48, BROWN 0: Vito Priore threw for four touchdowns and host Rhode Island (4-1) rolled over Brown (1-3) in the 103rd meeting between the schools.

