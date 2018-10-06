With all the construction, renovation and business being conducted in our vibrant and litigious economy, there’s been a significant increase in the use of horns and alarms meant to keep people safe. However, with this growing cacophony comes the risk that people will begin ignoring or tuning out these warning devices, the way we have with car alarms or stop signs.

Therefore, I suggest that all cars, trucks and construction equipment be outfitted with foghorns, strobe lights and an odor emitter (such as rotten eggs or burning rubber). Until all the senses are assailed, the public truly won’t be protected from or alerted to potential danger in their neighborhoods.

Eric Taylor

Yarmouth

