BIDDEFORD — Robert Inniss Jr. kicked a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the University of New England the first win in program history, as the Nor’easters beat Curry College 44-42, on Saturday afternoon.

Curry (2-4, 0-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) took a 42-41 lead with 8:10 left on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nick Juvelier to Zach Levy.

Brian Peters completed 25 of 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns for UNE (1-3, 1-1), which is playing its first season as a varsity program. Ryan Gaboury had 10 receptions for 192 yards and three scores, while Devon Charles added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Juvelier completed 35 of 49 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

WESLEYAN 28, COLBY 20: The Mules (0-4) scored two touchdowns in the final 1:23, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a loss to the Cardinals (2-2) in Waterville.

The Mules trailed 28-7 when Matt Hersch threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jibri Woods with 1:23 left. Colby recovered then recovered an onside kick and got within eight on a 6-yard TD pass from Hersch to Jordan Roddy with 14 seconds left.

The Mules failed on the two-point conversion try and were called for a penalty on the ensuing onside kick, which ended their comeback.

Hersch completed 23 of 40 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

TUFTS 28, BOWDOIN 0: The Jumbos (4-0) took control with a pair of second quarter scoring runs by Mike Pedrini, and blanked the host Polar Bears (0-4) at Brunswick.

Austin McCrum was 21 of 47 with 162 yards passing for Bowdoin.

MIT 35, MAINE MARITIME 0: Udgam Goyal threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bernatchez, and Miguel Wagner added a 3-yard TD run after a fumble by the Mariners (0-5) as the Engineers (6-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and cruised to a win in Castine.

Goyal completed 15 of 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns for MIT.

WILLIAMS 31, BATES 7: The Ephs (4-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and beat the Bobcats (0-4) in Lewiston.

Christian Sanfilippo had a scoring touchdown for Bates just before halftime.

