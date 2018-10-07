The Maine Historical Society is sponsoring a panel on the future of the seafood industry in Maine, featuring chef/author Barton Seaver, a representative from the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association and from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

Seaver’s latest book (he’s got many) is an encyclopedic work called “American Seafood: Heritage, Culture & Cookery from Sea to Shining Sea,” which was excerpted here. He’ll be signing copies of the book and talking about the value of fish and sea life as both an economic resource and part of the natural seascape. Topics to be discussed include the threats and possibilities for native species and how Maine seafood heritage has changed over time.

Seaver is the director of the Sustainable Seafood and Health Initiative at the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The program is in conjunction with the Maine Historical Society’s exhibition “Maine Eats: The Food Revolution Starts Here,” which will be up through Feb. 9, 2019. — MARY POLS

WHAT: “The Strength of Our Past and the Promise of Our Future,” a panel on seafood, lead by author/chef Barton Seaver

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland

HOW: Tickets are $10 for members of the historical society, $15 general admission. Purchase online at mainehistory.org or by calling 774-1822.

