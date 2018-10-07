WATERVILLE — Bowdoin’s Jamei Lau scored 14:27 into the match, but Colby’s Mannon Frykholm answered less than two minutes later as the New England Small College Athletic Conference rivals played to a 1-1 women’s soccer draw Sunday.

Lau scored on a header following a throw-in.

Frykholm’s goal was a 25-yard shot off a pass from Juliette Nadeau, after a cross by Olivia Greif.

Shannon Gray made 14 saves for Colby (4-5-1, 1-5-1 NESCAC). Sabrina Albanese had three saves for the Polar Bears (5-4-2, 1-4-1).

BATES 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Anastasia Leff, Kelley Reynolds and So Kim scored for the Bobcats (3-8) during a victory over the Nor’easters (5-6-1) in Biddeford.

Leff put Bates on the board 32:26 into the match with a shot from the top of the box, then assisted on Reynolds’ goal just before halftime. Kim made it 3-0 with just under six minutes left after Riley Turcotte sent a pass behind the UNE defense.

Katherine Nuckols and Nicki Lane combined to make six saves for Bates. Emily Ashman had seven saves for the Nor’easters.

ALBANY 4, MAINE 0: Meghan Cavanaugh had two goals and an assist as Albany (8-5-2, 2-1-1 America East) tallied three goals in a span of 4:15 midway through the second half to defeat the Black Bears (5-7-1, 1-4) in Orono.

Cavanaugh opened the scoring in the 61st minute, deflecting the ball over the keeper after Caroline Kopp’s free kick into the box. Cavanaugh set up the next goal by Jada Colbert 43 seconds later, then blasted a shot from 15 yards off another assist from Kopp.

Sami Falkenstein got the final goal in the 85th minute.

Annalena Kriebisch made seven saves for the Black Bears.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 3, EMERSON 0: Aleks Marceau set up Austin Sansone for the go-ahead goal 11:58 into the second half, then scored himself 57 seconds later as the Bobcats (7-4) defeated the Lions (3-8) in Boston.

Eric Opoku added a goal with 8:22 remaining, assisted by Eli Eshaghpour.

David Goodstein made two saves for the Bobcats.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 4, VERMONT 0: Riley Field registered a goal and an assist for Maine (10-2, 2-1 America East) during a win against the Catamounts (5-7, 2-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Hana Davis gave the Black Bears a 1-0 halftime lead, converting a pass from Nina Keur. Brianna Ricker made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half, taking a pass from Ella Mosky and lifting a shot over the diving goalkeeper. Samantha Wagg drove home the third goal after Field settled Emily Hindle’s penalty corner. Less than a minute later, Davis passed to Casey Crowley, who weaved around a few defenders before passing to Field for a shot into an open net.

Mia Borley stopped all four of Vermont’s shots on net. Sierra Espeland registered six saves for the Catamounts.

BOWDOIN 4, COLBY 1: Elizabeth Growney recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Polar Bears (9-2, 4-2 NESCAC) over the Mules (6-5, 2-5) in Waterville.

Elizabeth Bennewitz scored the only goal in the first half off Growney’s penalty corner. Abby Bashaw and Kara Finnerty added second-half goals before Growney extended the lead to 4-0.

Georgia Cassidy, off a cross from Emily Hogan, scored for Colby with 5:49 remaining.

Maddie Ferrucci finished with six saves for Bowdoin. Riley Whitmyer had 15 saves for the Mules.

