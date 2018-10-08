The son of an Irish immigrant who built one of the largest hotel management companies in the world has died.

Tom Walsh opened his first hotel in 1969 in Brewer and from those modest beginnings built Ocean Properties, a hospitality development company whose portfolio includes more than 100 hotels, including many of New England’s most notable: the Samoset Resort in Rockport, the Bar Harbor Regency in Bar Harbor, and Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle, New Hampshire. A Bangor native, he died Saturday at age 88.

In 2006, Ocean Properties found itself in the center of battle over development rights for a hotel complex along Portland’s waterfront, going toe-to-toe with rival Olympia Cos. The city eventually chose a $100 million plan from Olympia Cos. after a lengthy, politically charged debate, but the deal fell through. In 2009, the city then tried to negotiate with Ocean Properties, whose partners included former Sen. George Mitchell and Robert Baldacci, brother of former Gov. John Baldacci. But that deal fell apart over a dispute with the state over ownership of land beneath the Maine State Pier, and timing — Ocean Properties already had several other projects underway by then and the advancing recession gave most commercial developers pause.

This story will be updated.

