NEW YORK — Keeping a box of tissues handy, a misty-eyed Meghan McCain returned to “The View” on Monday for the first time since the August death of her father, Sen. John McCain.
She thanked viewers and her co-hosts for their kindness and support.
“It made me so inspired that the idealism that my father espoused for his career are the ideals of America,” she said. “There has been a lot of talk about whether that died with him, and I’m here to tell you, it didn’t.”
