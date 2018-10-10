LIVERMORE — An 87-year-old Mexico woman was injured Monday afternoon when she was accidentally run over by a vehicle while at an apple orchard, according to Lt. Wlater Grzyb of the Maine State Police.
Vivian Buotte was picking apples at the Berry Fruit Farm, located off Crash Road, with family members when one of the family members accidentally ran her over in a 2008 Subaru Impreza, according to Grzyb’s email Wednesday.
Buotte’s daughter, Nina Langervan, 53, of Dixfield, was the driver, Grzyb wrote.
Buotte was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries to her pelvis.
“She is expected to survive,” Grzyb said.
A full investigation was completed and the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office has been briefed.
