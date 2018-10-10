STANDISH — Haley DaGraca scored in the second overtime Wednesday to give St. Joseph’s a 3-2 women’s soccer win over Emmanuel.

Kayla Gooch scored in the first half and Colleen Sheehan in the second for the Monks (10-2, 7-2 GNAC).

Kendall Dolan and Madeline Wood each had an assist and Adia Grogan finished with two saves.

Kayla Generis and Kaylin Deschenes scored for Emmanuel (9-5, 5-3).

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, KEENE STATE 0: Emma Dennison scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and Taylor Canastra only needed to make a pair of saves to record the shutout as the Huskies (10-3, 3-2 Little East) handled the Owls (3-8-1, 0-4-1) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Dennison scored the only goal of the first half on a nifty feed from Alexandria Allain at 29:07 and extended the lead to 2-0 on a pass from Adela Kalilwa in the 80th minute.

Ciera Berthiaume rounded out the scoring on Allain’s second assist of the game in the final minute of play.

Abbie Terrinca made 16 saves for Keene State.

MEN’S SOCCER

KEENE STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Emmanuel Smith scored on a ball left for him in the box by Donovan Harris 14:06 into the first half to open the scoring for Owls (9-3-0, 5-0-0 Little East) as they took control and shut out the Huskies (2-10-1, 1-4-0) at Gorham.

Wesley McIntosh added a goal for Keene State in the 51st minute on a through ball from Smith, and Connor Downey added a goal in the 67th minute.

Charlie Mull made five saves for Southern Maine, Anthony Pasciuto had three saves for the Owls.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, NORWICH 0: Noah Robinson, Brett Mattos and Cody Elliott each scored to lead the Monks (13-0, 9-0 GNAC) past the Cadets (9-1-3, 6-1-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Robinson opened the scoring in the 14th minute on a pass from Mattos. The pair connected again 5 minutes later as Robinson assisted on a goal by Mattos.

Blake Mullen made three saves in the shutout for St. Joseph’s, and Brendan Germano stopped five shots for Norwich.

BATES 1, THOMAS 0: Jared Reeber knocked home a pass from Liam Goldfarb with 10:59 to play in the first half for the lone goal of the contest as the Bobcats (8-4) defeated the Terriers (10-3) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Jonathan Dutka recorded seven saves for Thomas; Robbie Montanaro stopped four shots to record the shutout for Bates.

FOOTBALL

KANSAS: Kansas fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham with six games left in the season, ending the short tenure of what Coach David Beaty hailed as a game-changing hire just last year.

