FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says there isn’t any finger pointing in the locker room after a 2-3 start.

The only pointed fingers, he said, are players pointing at themselves for failing to execute.

Elliott, who is coming off a 54-yard performance (the third-fewest yards in his career) in the overtime loss to the Texans, said the defense has been especially supportive while the offense has struggled.

“There’s enough accountability in this locker room that there’s not going to be any finger pointing,” he said. “One thing that’s good about this group that we have in this locker room is that there hasn’t been any finger pointing at all. Even when as an offense we’ve struggled this year, when we go up to the defense like, ‘We’re sorry we didn’t hold up our end.’ They’re like, ‘We need to do more. We need to go out there and win that game. We were in the position to go out there and win it.’ ”

Elliott said there’s no concern about the team fracturing over a rough start as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) on Sunday.

And staying together will be crucial if Dallas has expectations of putting some wins together.

COLTS: Left tackle Anthony Castonzo hopes to make his season debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

Castonzo was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, and all indications are he will start on a short-handed offensive line.

Indianapolis (1-4) already has used four starters at right tackle this season and placed right guard Matt Slauson on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. And center Ryan Kelly missed two straight practices with an injured calf.

CHARGERS: The team has used five kickers in Coach Anthony Lynn’s first 21 games in charge. If Caleb Sturgis’ quadriceps muscle doesn’t feel a whole lot better soon, they’ll use a sixth on Sunday in Cleveland.

With the Chargers well into their second straight season of inexplicably poor performances and untimely injury woes from a carousel of kickers, Lynn still doesn’t know why his team can’t find a durable, reliable foot. He’s simply looking for a solution.

“Frustrating or not, we’ve got to fix it, so …” Lynn said Thursday.

