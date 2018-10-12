NEW YORK — Yankees star shortstop Didi Gregorius needs Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself making a throw in Boston during the AL Division Series, and it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be able to play again.

General Manager Brian Cashman said Friday that Gregorius will be out “until sometime next summer.” Cashman said the team will have a better idea about his return after surgery, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees dives into second base after hitting a double against Boston in the ALDS on Tuesday. Gregorius needs Tommy John surgery. Associated Press/Bill Kostroun

The surprise announcement at Yankee Stadium led to immediate speculation the team might eventually make a big move to fill the void – pursuit of All-Star infielder and free agent-to-be Manny Machado, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the meantime, second baseman Gleyber Torres is the Yankees’ top internal solution at shortstop, Cashman said.

The 28-year-old Gregorius batted .268 with 27 home runs and 86 RBI this season.

• Left-hander CC Sabathia had cleanup surgery on his right knee Friday.

• Former All-Star Sonny Gray appears on his way out of the Bronx. An All-Star with Oakland in 2015, he’s just 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA since the A’s traded him to New York on July 31, 2017. “Probably best to try this somewhere else,” Cashman said. “Someone, if they trade for him, is going to get the player we wanted. It just hasn’t worked out here.”

• Manager Aaron Boone said the team would work with pitcher Luis Severino to help him avoid tipping pitches. The 24-year-old righty went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, but was hit hard by Boston in Game 3.

RANGERS: World Series winner Joe Girardi was interviewed by the team in its search for a new manager.

Girardi, the former Yankees and Marlins manager, was the first person with big league managerial experience interviewed by the Rangers as they look to replace fired Jeff Banister.

Girardi managed the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, their 27th overall and only one since 2000. He had a 910-710 record over 10 seasons in New York (2008-17). His contract wasn’t renewed after last season. He was a studio analyst for MLB Network this season.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona is switching from natural grass to an artificial surface in time for the 2019 season, avoiding the challenge of maintaining grass in a desert environment.

