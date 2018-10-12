GUILFORD — A Piscataquis County educator is Maine’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
Joseph Hennessey, an English teacher at Piscataquis Community High School, learned of the award at an all-school assembly in the school’s gym on Friday.
Hennessey taught at public and charter schools in Colorado before moving to Maine to teach in the town Guilford. He was selected from more than 300 nominees.
It’s the second year in a row that a teacher from Piscataquis County has received the award. Elementary school music teacher Kaitlin Young was 2018 Teacher of the Year.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Former Gorham coach to lead Cheverus indoor track
-
Nation & World
For many, it was life or death as storm came ashore
-
Fall sports
Friday's high school girls' roundup: Gorham, Marshwood move on in field hockey
-
Fall sports
Girls' soccer: Scarborough tops Gorham, stays unbeaten
-
Schools and Education
RSU 21 appeals ruling that Arundel students can attend Thornton Academy Middle School