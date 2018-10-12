Political newcomer W. Edward Crockett, D-Portland, is running unopposed for the District 43 seat in the Maine House of Representatives.

Crockett, 57, is the president of Capt’n Eli’s Soda and has lived in the district, which includes parts of Portland and Falmouth, for 28 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree from Boston College.

Crockett serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine. It’s his first time running for elective office. He is married and has three children.

