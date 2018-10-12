NEWPORT — Authorities say a man armed with a sword held off police for several hours at a motel in Newport.

Police say they were called to Pray’s Motel on Thursday after Louis Irish, 60, threatened a housekeeper and the motel owner with a knife.

Police say the man was highly intoxicated and pulled out a sword when officers knocked on his room door.

Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid said officers backed off, secured the scene and then entered the room only after failed attempts to get him to surrender.

Irish was hospitalized for evaluation and later taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He was due to appear in court Friday. Irish could not be reached for comment.

