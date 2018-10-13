MILWAUKEE — Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers know all about performing in the playoffs.

Backed into a tough spot Saturday, the red-headed slugger delivered – again.

Shut down for most of the afternoon, Los Angeles staged another late rally and Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to send the Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3, to even the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

The high-powered Dodgers had two measly singles off starter Wade Miley before breaking through against a vaunted bullpen. After forcing the Brewers to use six relievers in Milwaukee’s 6-5 victory Friday night, the NL West champions put that extended look to good use in Game 2, especially against faltering All-Star Jeremy Jeffress.

“As long as we have outs left, we know we’re in the game,” Turner said.

Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Miley in its first loss in three weeks, ending a 12-game winning streak. Miley pitched 52/3 scoreless innings in his second career playoff start and had two hits in his first multihit game since 2014.

“We were in really good shape with the effort that Wade gave us,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. “He pitched beautifully.”

Miley handed a 2-0 lead over to his bullpen and Travis Shaw tacked on a solo drive in the sixth, delighting the 43,905 at Miller Park. But that was the last run for the Brewers, and the Dodgers finished off their rally this time after nearly taking Game 1.

Cody Bellinger got Los Angeles on the board with an RBI single in the seventh, chasing Corbin Burnes. Austin Barnes forced in another run with a bases-loaded walk off Jeffress, but the right-hander escaped when pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal bounced into a double play.

Chris Taylor reached on a leadoff single in the eighth before Turner hit a long drive to left off Jeffress, admiring the ball with his bat pointed toward the sky for a short time.

