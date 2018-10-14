BOSTON — The Houston Astros made the most of their five hits in a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night at Fenway Park in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Four of the hits delivered runs. George Springer’s single scored two in the second inning. In the sixth, Carlos Correa’s RBI single brought home the winning run. In the ninth, Josh Reddick’s solo homer and Yuli Gurriel’s three-run blast added insurance.

Boston pitchers walked 10 and hit three batters. Boston batters recorded only three hits.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale lacked command. He began by walking Springer, one of the four passes he issued along with a hit batter.

Sale needed 17 pitches in the first inning but looked fine in the second, retiring the first two batters. But Sale loaded the bases on two walks sandwiched around hitting Martin Maldonado, bringing Springer up again.

Sale got ahead 0-2. Springer worked a full count and then drilled a hard grounder by third baseman Eduardo Nunez, scoring two.

Sale still competed and lasted four innings, keeping the score 2-0.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander cruised early, retiring 10 batters at one point. But he stumbled in the fifth. Steve Pearce led off with a single. With one out, walks to Nunez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland brought in a run. Mookie Betts grounded into a forceout at home.

With two outs, Andrew Benintendi fell behind early to Verlander, but checked his swing on a curve in the dirt. It bounced away from Maldonado, and Bradley raced home, tying the game 2-2. With a full count, Benintendi took an outside fastball that home plate umpire James Hoye called a strike. Benintendi slammed his bat down. Manager Alex Cora argued from the dugout and was ejected. Boston tied it with two runs in the fifth.

Houston took the lead back in the sixth. Reliever Joe Kelly hit Alex Bregman to start the inning. Gurriel bounced a grounder to Nunez. He fielded it and looked to get a double play but dropped the ball, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Kelly recorded a pop-up and a strikeout, but Correa lined a 3-1 100 mph fastball into left-center, scoring Bregman for a 3-2 lead. Matt Barnes relieved and ended the inning with a groundout.

Justin Verlander pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and then turned it over to the bullpen.

