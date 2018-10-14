Rob Gronkowski hauls in a pass in the final minute, and Stephen Gostkowski boots a field goal that clinches a wild victory for the Pats.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 on Sunday night after blowing a big halftime lead.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Sony Michel in the first half Sunday night. The Patriots beat the Chiefs, 43-40. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, congratulates running back Sony Michel after Michel scored Sunday night in the first half of the home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. New England won, 43-40. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Chiefs tied the game with just over three minutes remaining on a 75-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, but Tom Brady used a 16-yard pass to James White and a 39-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski to get New England into field-goal range.

Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his 200th victory as a starting quarterback, tops all-time. Brady also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in the regular season and playoffs combined with 227.

The Patriots (4-2) also got another solid performance from rookie Sony Michel, who rushed 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).

New England led 24-9 at halftime, but Mahomes directed an impressive rally for Kansas City. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Hill.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half but was unflappable down the stretch. He found Hill for a 1-yard TD pass that made it 33-30 Kansas City with 8:38 left.

The Patriots responded, with a 42-yard pass from Brady to Chris Hogan setting up a 4-yard scramble by Brady that put the Patriots back in front.

Then, after forcing Kansas City into the first punt by either team, Brady hit Gronkowski for a 42-yard gain. The play set up 50-yard field goal by Gostkowski.

After electrifying the NFL during the first five weeks of the season with his freewheeling style and big arm, Mahomes looked unsure of himself early on.

He was able to complete some long passes to get the Chiefs into the red zone. But he turned the ball over twice, and the high-scoring Chiefs were held to three field goals.

Everything changed in the second half.

First, Mahomes broke through with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt . That was followed by a 14-yard TD strike to Hill that came on the heels of a fumble by Brady, helping trim New England’s lead to 27-26 entering the fourth quarter.

A 39-yard field goal by Gostkowski made it 30-26.

But Kansas City kept coming.

Tremon Smith took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards down the sideline to the Patriots 3, setting up Hill’s go-ahead TD.

FIRST STRIKE

The Chiefs extended their streak of scoring on their first possession in every game this season.

Harrison Butker connected on a 42-yard field goal with 9:05 left in the first quarter, capping an eight-play, 35-yard drive that began after the Patriots turned it over on downs.

PICKING IT OFF

The Patriots now have at least one interception in each of their first six games. New England’s last streak of six consecutive games with an interception was in 2013.

