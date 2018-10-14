MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kicker Jason Sanders turned teammate Kenyan Drake’s fumble into a footnote Sunday.

Drake lost the ball when the Miami Dolphins were on the verge of victory, but thanks to Sanders, it didn’t matter. The rookie made a 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime for a 31-28 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins raises his arms Sunday after hitting the 47-yard field goal on the final play of overtime that provided a 31-28 victory against the Chicago Bears. Associated Press/Joel Auerbach Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Brock Osweiler of Miami threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns subbing for Ryan Tannehill, who sat out because of an injured throwing shoulder.

“Today felt like a heavyweight title fight,” Osweiler said. “What this team did today was so special. Nothing was perfect, but in the end we found a way.”

The Dolphins took the kickoff to start overtime and marched 74 yards, but Drake fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Eddie Goldman recovered for the Bears.

They drove to the Miami 35, but a former Dolphin, Cody Parkey, was wide right on a 53-yard field-goal try with two minutes left. Drake then had a 15-yard reception to help set up Sanders’ field goal.

When the ball sailed between the uprights, Drake sank to both knees and bowed his head.

“That’s the great thing about this sport and this team: When you’re down, you’re never out,” Drake said.

Albert Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins, who overcame an 11-point deficit in the final 16 minutes of regulation.

“It was definitely a roller coaster,” Wilson said.

Miami (4-2) ended a two-game losing streak. Chicago (3-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped but remained atop the NFC North.

“Games like this sting,” Bears receiver Allen Robinson said. “It stings for everybody.”

The Bears’ offense came alive after they trailed 7-0 at halftime. Miami then rallied from a 21-10 deficit to tie the game twice and force overtime.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 316 yards and three second-half touchdowns, but the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1 and Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.

Trubisky a threw a 29-yard pass to Anthony Miller for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, but Miami needed only one play to tie it again, with Wilson weaving through the secondary for a 75-yard score.

Wilson earlier scored on a 43-yard catch and run.

“Once I get going, I’m going to make guys miss,” Wilson said.

Tarik Cohen of Chicago scored on a 21-yard run and had a 50-yard catch and run. Kyle Fuller had two interceptions, the second setting up a Bears touchdown.

But Miami contained Khalil Mack, ending his streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in every game this season. The Bears, who were averaging four sacks per game, had none.

“That ain’t what you expect with what we have up front,” said Mack, who was slowed by an ankle injury suffered early in the game.

Miami netted 541 yards without Tannehill, who has nursed a shoulder injury for several weeks. He worked out before the game, and it was decided he should sit.

Frank Gore rushed for 101 yards. Osweiler, who signed with Miami as a free agent in March, went 28 of 44 and led the Dolphins to their highest point total of the year.

“That’s why he’s here,” Coach Adam Gase said. “He treats it as though he’s going to have to go.”

Share

< Previous

Next >