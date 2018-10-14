I have known state Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harps-well, for over 40 years.

He was one of several military-veteran volunteer law students I recruited to help other veterans get less-than-honorable discharges upgraded, some suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder before the term had been invented, punished for behavior now recognized as the result of the stresses of war. Brownie’s concern for these fellow veterans was in part due to his experiences as a Vietnam combat veteran.

As head of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Brownie was dedicated to preserving Maine’s environment that makes Maine such a special place.

I’ve watched him bring his intelligence, common sense and commitment to his job as state senator. His recent efforts to ensure the state rebuilds the state’s public health nursing program is especially impressive.

I hope the voters of Senate District 24 (Brunswick, Freeport, North Yarmouth, Pownal and Harpswell) send Brownie back to Augusta.

Bob Howe

Brunswick

