Leah Frost, 35, of Portland won the women’s division of the Mount Desert Island Marathon for the fourth straight year, and Jake Shoemaker, 28, of Stow, Massachusetts, was the overall winner Sunday.

Shoemaker finished in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 32 seconds – more than 5 minutes ahead of Erik McCarthy, 37, of Old Town (2:35:37).

Frost claimed her fifth MDI Marathon victory since 2013 with a time of 2:49:06, placing third overall. Tracy Guerrette, 38, of St. Agatha was the women’s runner-up in 2:54:18, two weeks after defeating Frost in the Maine Half Marathon.

Alex Russeau (1:08:16) of Dundee, Michigan, and his wife, Kailyn Russeau (1:29:34), swept the half marathon titles. Alex Russeau edged Eric Ashe of Boston and Jonny Wilson of Falmouth, as the top three men finished just 17 seconds apart.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S CONCACAF QUALIFYING: Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan each scored twice in the first half and the United States earned a spot in the World Cup next summer in France with a 6-0 win over Jamaica at Frisco, Texas.

Heath’s first came in the first two minutes of the match, and she added a second in the 29th minute. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Morgan also scored first-half goals as the United States built a 5-0 lead.

Morgan’s second goal was a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Novak Djokovic won a record fourth title at Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 13th-seeded Borna Coric.

The second-seeded Djokovic has won all four Shanghai finals he’s contested (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018).

With his fourth title this season, Djokovic will move up one ranking spot to No. 2, pushing Roger Federer back to No. 3.

TIANJIN OPEN: Second-seeded Caroline Garcia won her first title of the year with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over top-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Tianjin, China.

HONG KONG OPEN: Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska won her first WTA title by upsetting sixth-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-2, 6-1 in 65 minutes.

LADIES LINZ: Camila Giorgi won her second career WTA title by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

DEL POTRO INJURY: U.S. Open runner-up Juan Martin del Potro has a fractured right patella. Del Potro retired from his match Thursday at Shanghai after injuring the knee.

OLYMPICS

INVESTIGATION: Kenyan distance-running great Kip Keino is one of seven suspects in a corruption investigation and has been ordered to report to police by the end of Monday to face charges of embezzlement and the misappropriation of more than $545,000.

The two-time Olympic champion is accused of playing a role in the misuse of money meant for Kenyan athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when he was chairman of the Kenyan Olympic committee.

Share

< Previous

Next >