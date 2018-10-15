With the Oct. 9 editorial (“Our View: Having insurance no shield from high health care costs”), I was quite pleased to see the paper finally address a real issue.

Employee-based health insurance is not the answer. We need a public and private health care system, not a private insurance system subsidized by the same taxpayers who are receiving high-deductible employer-provided health insurance.

I hope you will continue to cover this topic, but I also hope you will report on all the options that state and federal lawmakers are proposing.

Susan Tartre

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >