With the Oct. 9 editorial (“Our View: Having insurance no shield from high health care costs”), I was quite pleased to see the paper finally address a real issue.
Employee-based health insurance is not the answer. We need a public and private health care system, not a private insurance system subsidized by the same taxpayers who are receiving high-deductible employer-provided health insurance.
I hope you will continue to cover this topic, but I also hope you will report on all the options that state and federal lawmakers are proposing.
Susan Tartre
Falmouth
-
Nation & World
Anthem agrees to record payment in historic health care hack
-
Sports
Monday's NHL roundup: Toronto wins fifth straight
-
Varsity Maine
Monday's high school roundup: Marshwood prepares for playoffs with 1-0 victory
-
Nation & World
'Hyperalarming' study shows massive insect loss
-
Nation & World
Investigators search Saudi Arabia consulate where journalist was last seen