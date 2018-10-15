BOWLING

Local woman wins top candlepin event

Shannon Scribner, 21, of South Portland captured the International Candlepin Bowling Association championship – the sport’s top title – Sunday in Scarborough.

Scribner, competing at her home Big 20 Lanes, totaled 590 for the five-string event – a 118 average. She qualified for the eight-player field from New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces by winning the Maine championship last spring.

Dave Barber of Lynn, Massachusetts, won the men’s division with a 640 total – a 128 average.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Forward Larry Nance Jr. and the Cavaliers agreed to a $44.8 million, four-year contract extension.

The sides had until 6 p.m. Monday to work out a deal or Nance, 25, who would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Nance joined the Cavs midway through last season in a trade from the Lakers. Cleveland views him as one of its core players as it rebuilds.

n The Indiana Pacers signed 22-year-old Myles Turner to a contract extension that ESPN reports is for four years and $72 million.

n The Milwaukee Bucks acquired suspended guard Jodie Meeks, a future second-round draft pick and cash from the Wizards, sending a future second-round pick back to Washington.

The NBA suspended Meeks in April for 25 games for a violation of the league’s drug program. He has 19 games left on the suspension.

It’s possible that Meeks will be waived.

n The Los Angeles Clippers acquired center Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans in exchange for forward Wesley Johnson, then waived Ajinca.

TENNIS

WTA: Simona Halep is the year-end No. 1 for the second year in a row, but has a back injury that doctors say could lead to a long-term problem.

Halep, who won her first major title at this year’s French Open, clinched the year-end top tennis ranking on Monday but may be forced to pull out of the upcoming Kremlin Cup and the season-ending WTA Finals because of a herniated disk.

GOLF

BROADCASTING: Johnny Miller is retiring as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports after three decades of giving viewers his unfiltered views.

Miller said he will sign off on Feb. 3 at the Phoenix Open. He chose the event because he played some of his best golf in Arizona and earned the nickname “Desert Fox.” He started with NBC at the Bob Hope Desert Classic in 1990 and has done 23 majors and 14 Ryder Cups.

A person with knowledge of the move says that Paul Azinger will replace Miller at NBC and remain the U.S. Open analyst for Fox Sports.

SENIOR LPGA: Laura Davies opened with a 4-under 68 despite finishing with two bogeys, giving her a one-shot lead over Juli Inkster after one round of the Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick, Indiana.

