Many baseball fans believe, in their heart of hearts, that they can manage a baseball game.

They match wits with the real skippers during games, agreeing or disagreeing with each strategic move while insisting they could have done better.

Numbers-crunching analysts build elaborate statistical models which, they believe, can predict statistical and competitive outcomes.

And then the game starts, surprises occur during the ensuing hours of one-on-one battles and both fans and experts are left scratching their heads.

Baseball offers very human drama, the best kind of reality programming.

The upstart Milwaukee Brewers are the latest example of just that. They caught fire at the end of the season, tied the Cubs for the National League Central lead, beat the Colorado Rockies in the NL Division Series and built a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.

They defy convention and logic. Somehow they got on a roll, like the Kansas City Royals a few years back or the underdog Cardinals back in 2006 and 2011.

Such is the beauty of baseball. Brewers Manager Craig Counsell has directed every outing like an elimination game. He has had a quick hook for his starting pitchers who, in some cases, have been relievers just happening to pitch first.

Somehow his first pitchers in have posted a 0.35 ERA through six postseason games. And Counsell’s bullpen, the team’s strength this season, has held up quite nicely, too.

“Our guys that we’re giving the ball to at the start of the game, they’re doing a heck of a job, man,” Counsell said after Monday night’s 4-0 victory. “They’re setting the tone, really, for games. They’re putting us in a very advantageous position to use our guys in the bullpen. And that’s going to lead to wins.”

Meanwhile, Milwaukee keeps getting timely hits, from expected sources (like sluggers Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw) and unlikely heroes (Orlando Arcia).

“It doesn’t matter who is the hero, if it’s going to be Orlando or Braun or the bullpen,” Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin said. “It doesn’t matter who does the job; if we do the job and win the game, that’s all that matters.”

On the other side, the Dodgers are wondering what’s going on. They gained the home-field advantage by splitting the first two games in Milwaukee, then gave it back by losing Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

“We had no energy. The stadium had no energy. The fans had no energy,” utility man Enrique Hernandez told the Los Angeles Times. “Overall, it was a pretty bad game for everybody who calls themselves Dodgers.”

And . . .

“It was a playoff game, and it didn’t feel like a playoff game. Not just because of the fans, but because of how we were playing the game . . . We (stunk). That’s why we lost.”

Again, that’s baseball for you.

Share

< Previous