SACO — Police have arrested a Saco man and charged him with two counts of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 14.

Jordan Berube, 22, was arrested Monday and taken to the York County Jail in Alfred. He was being held without bail Tuesday night.

Jordan Berube Photo courtesy of Saco Police Department

Gross sexual assault against a child under the age of 14 is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Police received a report on Oct. 9 of a person under the age of 14 being sexually assaulted in the city, Saco Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements said. Detectives investigated and identified Berube as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued Monday.

Clements would not divulge further details about the alleged crime.

Berube is scheduled to be arraigned in York County Superior Court on Nov. 30.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: