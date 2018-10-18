EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisiatl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in their home opener.

Connor McDavid set up the winner at 37 seconds of the extra period, and Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored to help the Oilers win their third straight.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak scored for Boston. The Bruins have dropped two in a row.

Boston opened the scoring midway through the second period following an Edmonton giveaway. Krejci was left alone at the side of the net for his first goal of the season. The Oilers soon tied it on Yamamoto’s first NHL goal.

Off McDavid’s assist, Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead on a power play 7:30 into the third period. Nugent-Hopkins has seven points in the last three games.

Boston tied it with 8:34 to go when Brad Marchand fed it in front to Pastrnak for his eighth.

PENGUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 0: Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and Pittsburgh snapped host Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, scoring early and adding an empty-net goal. Kris Letang also had an empty-netter, and Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to tie Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL’s career points list with 1,221.

Murray returned from a concussion that sidelined him for three games. He has seven career shutouts.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He was back in goal after sitting out a victory over Los Angeles on Monday night because of a minor knee injury.

BLUE JACKETS 6, FLYERS 3: Cam Atkinson scored twice in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves as Columbus rallied to beat visiting Philadelphia.

Atkinson’s goals, both set up with on-target passes from Artemi Panarin, were part of a three-goal flurry in a seven-minute span of the second period that saw Columbus tie the score and take the lead for good.

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno, Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets.

AVALANCHE 5, DEVILS 3: Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals, the last of which put Colorado ahead with 3:22 remaining, and the Avalanche won at Newark, New Jersey.

Landeskog one-timed Mikko Rantanen’s pass from behind the net to complete his third career hat trick. He scored earlier in the third period on a deflection of a shot by Ian Cole.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1: Steven Stamkos scored his first goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and Tampa Bay won at home.

Stamkos ended a 16-game regular-season goal drought dating to last season from the slot with 4:41 left in the second. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

NOTES

KINGS: The Kings activated goalie Jonathan Quick from injured reserve.

Quick played in the Kings’ opener, but missed the next five games with a lower-body injury sustained in practice.

• Center Anze Kopitar sat out Thursday night’s game against the Islanders because of illness.

