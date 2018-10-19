FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski is officially questionable for the New England Patriots’ game Sunday at Chicago, and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is out after missing all three days of practice this week.

Including Gronkowski and Cannon, New England placed 11 players on its final injury report Friday. Cannon was the only player declared out; the rest are questionable. Gronkowski, who has been listed with an ankle injury for weeks, is now also listed with a bad back.

Cannon was the only Patriots player absent for the shells-and-shorts session that followed Thursday’s padded practice and a walkthrough Wednesday. Without Cannon, New England is likely to start backup LaAdrian Waddle at right tackle.

BEARS: Linebacker Khalil Mack must wait until just before game time to learn if he gets a chance to rush New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Mack played through an ankle injury in Chicago’s last game, a 31-28 loss to Miami. On Friday, he practiced for the first time this week, although on a limited basis. Coach Matt Nagy said Mack “moved around pretty good.”

Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday. Nagy said team medical personnel will monitor how he bounces back from Friday’s practice.

JAGUARS-BROWNS: Jacksonville traded for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde as its waits for Leonard Fournette to return from a nagging hamstring injury.

Cleveland will get a fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars in exchange for Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season with the Browns. He signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March.

Fournette was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Houston. It will be the fifth game he’s missed this season because of a strained right hamstring.

RAIDERS: Running back Marshawn Lynch will miss at least a month because of a groin injury.

A person familiar with the injury said an MRI this week determined the severity of the injury.

Lynch was hurt last week in Oakland’s 27-3 loss to Seattle in London. The Raiders (1-5) are off this week and will play again Oct. 28 at home against Indianapolis. Oakland could choose to place Lynch on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least eight weeks.

SAINTS: Coach Sean Payton said there’s a “very realistic” possibility of injured receiver Ted Ginn Jr. playing again this season.

Meanwhile, New Orleans ruled out left guard Andrus Peat and listed right guard Larry Warford as questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

Peat missed practice this week with a head injury. Warford has been hampered by back soreness.

DOLPHINS: Defensive end Cameron Wake is on a course to return Sunday against Detroit from a knee injury that sidelined him the past two weeks.

Wake is listed as questionable but took full part in practice. He declined to say whether he expected to play but added, “It will be Christmas morning on Sunday.”

The return of Wake would be timely because Miami defensive ends Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) were ruled out.

CARDINALS: Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy a day after the team was blown out at home by Denver.

The team said quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over the job for a club that is 1-6, the worst record in the league.

“Seven weeks into the season, based off where we were on the offensive side of the ball, I felt the need to make a change,” Coach Steve Wilks said.

EAGLES: Running back Darren Sproles will miss his sixth straight game because of a hamstring injury, and cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Corey Graham are also out for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Share

< Previous

Next >