It is amusing to hear Donald Trump and congressional Republicans refer to the demonstrators at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing as “an angry mob,” and downright laughable to hear them suggest that they, not the demonstrators, are the ones who respect the rule of law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the opposition to the Kavanaugh nomination continues, “independent of all the facts.” Perhaps he meant “independent of the ‘alternative facts‘ ” (aka lies) he and his president are peddling. What will it take for these men to finally be held accountable?

Steve Pritz

Lyman

