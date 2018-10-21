Never have I been more proud of anyone as I am of Sen. Susan Collins and her latest decision.

What a novelty, today, to have a politician who cannot be bought, bullied or badgered into a decision that would please an angry mob but would have discernment, guts and morals to evaluate, assess and implement a vote congruent with her conscience and what she feels is the best for Maine and the country.

She has done Margaret Chase Smith proud and shown tremendous courage in light of losing potential future votes to stand her ground and vote her conscience. Such integrity is so lacking in our world today.

Whatever way she voted had my support, as I knew she wouldn’t take the decision lightly but would do what she felt was right and just.

I am appalled at the behavior of the protesters. What have we come to?

Barbara Johnson

Old Orchard Beach

