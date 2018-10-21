A Massachusetts man died Sunday after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in the Franklin County town of Carthage, the Maine Warden Service said.

Cpl. John MacDonald identified the victim as Taylor Curtin, 27, of Belchertown.

Curtin had been camping over the weekend with friends at the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park off Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

According to MacDonald, Curtin borrowed a friend’s ATV and was returning to the campground when the vehicle went airborne and hit a tree around 1:30 p.m.

Curtin was not wearing a helmet. Game wardens, who investigated the accident, believe that speed may have been a contributing factor.

Curtin was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a Farmington funeral home for examination by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

