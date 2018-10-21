DONALD HAMILL

Age: 62
Residence: Bay Street
Family: Married, four children
Occupation: Semi-retired from human resources, consulting
Education: Master’s degree from Cornell University in industrial and labor relations
Political/civic experience: Portland School Committee and Finance Committee, Pine Point Neighborhood Association
Website/social media: facebook.com/hamillforcouncil

 

JOHN DITTMER

Age: 51
Residence: Woodside Drive
Family: Married, two daughters
Occupation: Co-owner and manager of a physical therapy business
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, law degree from the University of Maine School of Law
Political/civic experience: Wentworth School Building Committee, Scarborough Education Foundation
Website/social media: facebook.com/dittmerforscarborough

 

PAUL JOHNSON

Age: 37
Residence: Mitchell Hill Road
Family: Married, one daughter
Occupation: Teacher, business owner
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics
Website/social media: facebook.com/PJforTC

 

ROBERT ROWAN

Age: 41
Residence: Bonney Grove Drive
Family: Married, two daughters
Occupation: Software architect
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in computer science
Political/civic experience: One term on Scarborough Council, Senior Advisory Committee, Scarborough Housing Alliance, Historic Preservation Implementation Committee, Maine Down Syndrome Network
Website/social media: facebook.com/rowanforcouncil

