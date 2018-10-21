DONALD HAMILL

Age: 62

Residence: Bay Street

Family: Married, four children

Occupation: Semi-retired from human resources, consulting

Education: Master’s degree from Cornell University in industrial and labor relations

Political/civic experience: Portland School Committee and Finance Committee, Pine Point Neighborhood Association

Website/social media: facebook.com/hamillforcouncil

JOHN DITTMER

Age: 51

Residence: Woodside Drive

Family: Married, two daughters

Occupation: Co-owner and manager of a physical therapy business

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, law degree from the University of Maine School of Law

Political/civic experience: Wentworth School Building Committee, Scarborough Education Foundation

Website/social media: facebook.com/dittmerforscarborough

PAUL JOHNSON

Age: 37

Residence: Mitchell Hill Road

Family: Married, one daughter

Occupation: Teacher, business owner

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics

Website/social media: facebook.com/PJforTC

ROBERT ROWAN

Age: 41

Residence: Bonney Grove Drive

Family: Married, two daughters

Occupation: Software architect

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in computer science

Political/civic experience: One term on Scarborough Council, Senior Advisory Committee, Scarborough Housing Alliance, Historic Preservation Implementation Committee, Maine Down Syndrome Network

Website/social media: facebook.com/rowanforcouncil

