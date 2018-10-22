LEWISTON — A judge has issued an order against Seth Carey, a suspended attorney and Republican candidate for district attorney, barring him from having any contact with his ex-girlfriend.

The Auburn woman filed a protection from abuse order against Carey last week, accusing him of stalking her by parking in her driveway, approaching her at the gym, texting her and following her car.

The woman wrote in a sworn statement that she was “scared for my safety” because “he has been known to hurt people who walk away from him.”

A Nov. 9 hearing is scheduled in District Court to determine whether the order should become permanent.

In the temporary order, District Court Judge Paul Eggert barred Carey from “imposing any restriction upon the (woman)” and said he must not threaten, assault, molest, harass or otherwise disturb the peace of the woman. Carey may not follow her or be in the vicinity of her home, school or workplace, under the order.

The woman asked the judge to force Carey to return all documents to her and “delete all pictures and not share any prints of pictures involving me.”

In his order, Eggert wrote that Carey is “prohibited from engaging in the unauthorized dissemination of certain private images.”

In April, a Superior Court judge put Carey on interim suspension after a District Court judge granted a permanent protection from abuse order to a different woman, who testified that Carey had sexually assaulted her on three occasions while she lived in a spare bedroom at his Rumford house.

Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren ruled last month that Carey violated several Maine Bar rules, including unlawful conduct stemming from his unwanted sexual advances involving that woman, who lives in Rumford.

A Nov. 14 hearing is scheduled to hear arguments on how Carey should be sanctioned for violating those bar rules.

Meanwhile, Carey continues to campaign for district attorney in District 3, which includes Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

