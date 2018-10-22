LOS ANGELES — Porn actress Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85 million to an attorney who worked at his former law firm, a California judge ruled Monday, marking the first time the potential presidential candidate is being held personally liable in the lawsuit over back pay.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin ordered the payout by Avenatti because he had personally guaranteed a settlement with attorney Jason Frank. Frank alleged that Avenatti’s firm misstated its profits and that he was owed millions of dollars.

Michael Avenatti

Avenatti, who is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump after an alleged 2006 affair, did not appear at Monday’s hearing and never filed arguments in the case.

He told said Frank owes him and the firm $12 million “for his fraud.” He did not provide details and declined to comment further. It’s unclear whether Avenatti has filed any litigation in the matter against Frank, whose attorney said Frank doesn’t owe Avenatti a dime.

Avenatti, who is toying with a possible 2020 presidential run, can appeal the ruling but since he never filed arguments about why he shouldn’t have to pay the $4.85 million, any such effort would be “dead in the water,” said Frank’s attorney, Eric George.

“He’s managed to delay this for ages,” George said.

“At the end of the day, this is money that’s owed. No matter how you try to spin it, it comes back to the fact that he took money, it wasn’t his and now there’s a judgment saying it’s owed to my client.”

