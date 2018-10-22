With rain forecast for Tuesday, the Maine Principals’ Association has pushed all field hockey regional finals to Wednesday.

The South regionals will be held at Biddeford’s Waterhouse Field. The Class B game between Freeport and York will start at 3 p.m., followed by the Class C game between Spruce Mountain and Mountain Valley at 5 p.m. and the Class A game between Westbrook and Biddeford at 7 p.m.

The North regionals are at Thomas College, beginning with the Class A game between Mt. Blue and Skowhegan at 3 p.m. The Class C game between Dexter and Winthrop is at 5 p.m. and the Class B game between Winslow and Gardiner is at 7 p.m.

