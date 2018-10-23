NEW HIRES

Stephen Olore and Patrick White-Thomson recently joined Camden National Wealth Management.

Olore was hired as senior vice president, director of technical research and analysis. He brings over 30 years of investment experience. Olore previously served as senior portfolio manager at People’s United Bank.

White-Thomson brings over 10 years of investment experience to his new role as vice president, portfolio manager. Most recently, White-Thomson served as senior portfolio manager and investment strategist.

PROMOTIONS

Town & Country Federal Credit Union promoted two of its employees.

Michael Jackson was recently named director of strategic initiatives.

Jackson, of Sebago, joined the credit union in 2008. He most recently served as strategic initiatives specialist.

Kori Kaloyares was promoted to manager, indirect lending.

Kaloyares, of Scarborough, joined the credit union’s indirect lending team in 2014. Most recently, she served as indirect loan officer.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Marie McCarthy joined the board of directors for Camden National Corp.

McCarthy currently serves as chief operations and people officer of L.L. Bean, where she’s worked since 1993. She has worked primarily in human resources throughout her career. She will serve on the technology committee for Camden National Corp.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union, was named a credit union Rock Star for 2018 by Credit Union Magazine, a publication of the Credit Union National Association.

Libby was recognized for his commitment to exploring new and innovative ways to engage and serve members.

GENERAL

PGM LLC, a local accounting and consulting firm with a unique business focus, is the newest business to call Main Street in Biddeford home.

