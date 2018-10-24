Yarmouth police have clarified a warning posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday about people going door to door asking residents if they want to fill out applications for absentee ballots for the November election.

The department, as well as a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Wednesday that the practice is not illegal. The department said Tuesday that it had been contacted by concerned residents, and that it might be a scam aimed at getting residents to divulge personal information.

Kristen Muszynski, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, said the practice is legal as long as the person filling out the application provides written consent that they had done so.

“This might just have been a way for the parties to turn out the vote,” Muszynski speculated.

Muszynski said people can also apply for an absentee ballot online or vote in person at their local town office.

“Please be aware that the town is not going door to door asking people to fill out absentee ballot applications,” Yarmouth police said in the Facebook post clarifying its original statement. “This practice is not illegal, however the town is concerned as they have not yet received any applications collected by this practice.”

Anyone with questions about absentee voting should contact the Yarmouth Town Hall at 846-9036.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot or to vote in person is Thursday, Nov. 1, unless a vote files for a special circumstances application.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

